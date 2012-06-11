Smartrac supports FujiFilm with its BullsEye NFC inlays

Smartrac N.V. supplies BullsEye NFC inlays for FujiFilm SmartPix kiosks in the United Kingdom.

Starting in May 2012, the “Tap ‘n’ Print” service is available on kiosks in selected supermarkets, retail outlets, pharmacies as well as camera shops. The new feature, developed by FujiFilm together with UK-based Near Field Solutions, makes it easy for consumers to transfer images from their NFC phone by selecting the pictures they want to print and touching their phone to the kiosk. The phone sends the photos via Bluetooth connection.



Smartrac BullsEye NFC inlays enable instant Bluetooth pairing with any electronic device using Bluetooth transfer protocol. In SmartPix kiosks’ case, the pairing takes less than a second. FujiFilm has run a trial with 10 to 15 NFC-enabled kiosks in the UK. The company expects to upgrade 9'000 more kiosks outside Europe with NFC modules by the end of this year.