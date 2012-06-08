Components | June 08, 2012
ST-Ericsson inside Shanda Bambook smartphone
For their first smartphone, Shanda has selected the ST-Ericsson NovaThor U8500 ModAp solution. It is the first of several smartphones planned by Shanda to use the ST-Ericsson NovaThor platform.
"The NovaThor U8500 ModAp powers an excellent user experience including Web browsing, gaming and other multimedia functionality on the new Shanda Bambook phone," said Marc Cetto, senior vice president of smart platform solutions for ST-Ericsson. "Working with Shanda, we are excited to be able help more Chinese consumers enjoy Shanda's rich content and amazing experiences only possible with next-generation dual-core smartphones."
"We believe that the NovaThor U8500 dual core solution was the ideal option to help us deliver rich content at an affordable price to our customers. The Shanda Bambook phone powered by the U8500 is the mobile link to our customers in China enabling us to reach customers wherever they are," said Tom Guo, CEO of Shanghai Nut Shell Electronics Ltd, the subsidiary of Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited. "Thanks to its low power consumption, the NovaThor U8500 empowers our customers to enjoy longer time with our entertainment while on the move. And the fast execution and excellent support provided by ST-Ericsson have been one of the essentials for our success in the market."
Using NovaThor U8500, the Shanda Bambook phone supports dual-core 1GHz processor speed, 14.4Mbps HSPA+ high data transmission rate, a 5-megapixel camera and a 4.3-inch qHD display.
The Shanda Bambook phone will be available in China starting this quarter.
"We believe that the NovaThor U8500 dual core solution was the ideal option to help us deliver rich content at an affordable price to our customers. The Shanda Bambook phone powered by the U8500 is the mobile link to our customers in China enabling us to reach customers wherever they are," said Tom Guo, CEO of Shanghai Nut Shell Electronics Ltd, the subsidiary of Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited. "Thanks to its low power consumption, the NovaThor U8500 empowers our customers to enjoy longer time with our entertainment while on the move. And the fast execution and excellent support provided by ST-Ericsson have been one of the essentials for our success in the market."
Using NovaThor U8500, the Shanda Bambook phone supports dual-core 1GHz processor speed, 14.4Mbps HSPA+ high data transmission rate, a 5-megapixel camera and a 4.3-inch qHD display.
The Shanda Bambook phone will be available in China starting this quarter.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments