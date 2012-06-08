ST-Ericsson inside Shanda Bambook smartphone

For their first smartphone, Shanda has selected the ST-Ericsson NovaThor U8500 ModAp solution. It is the first of several smartphones planned by Shanda to use the ST-Ericsson NovaThor platform.

"The NovaThor U8500 ModAp powers an excellent user experience including Web browsing, gaming and other multimedia functionality on the new Shanda Bambook phone," said Marc Cetto, senior vice president of smart platform solutions for ST-Ericsson. "Working with Shanda, we are excited to be able help more Chinese consumers enjoy Shanda's rich content and amazing experiences only possible with next-generation dual-core smartphones."



"We believe that the NovaThor U8500 dual core solution was the ideal option to help us deliver rich content at an affordable price to our customers. The Shanda Bambook phone powered by the U8500 is the mobile link to our customers in China enabling us to reach customers wherever they are," said Tom Guo, CEO of Shanghai Nut Shell Electronics Ltd, the subsidiary of Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited. "Thanks to its low power consumption, the NovaThor U8500 empowers our customers to enjoy longer time with our entertainment while on the move. And the fast execution and excellent support provided by ST-Ericsson have been one of the essentials for our success in the market."



Using NovaThor U8500, the Shanda Bambook phone supports dual-core 1GHz processor speed, 14.4Mbps HSPA+ high data transmission rate, a 5-megapixel camera and a 4.3-inch qHD display.



The Shanda Bambook phone will be available in China starting this quarter.