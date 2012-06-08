America II moves toward blended distribution model

The independent distributor America II now buys direct from nearly 400 manufacturers.

America II Electronics continues its move towards a more blended distribution model, finding a balance between independent and franchise distribution. While independent distributors typically source components from OEMs and other distributors, America II continues to form relationships with manufacturers, allowing the company to buy direct – similar to franchise distribution.



“Over the past year, America II has been evolving,” said Dan Bisaillon, America II Chief Operating Officer. “We’re creating a completely unique experience for our customers by blending traits from the independent space with those from franchise distribution. We still have a team of commodity specialists who source the globe for components daily. But now, we also buy direct from almost 400 manufacturers. We’re truly combining the best of both worlds to effectively serve our worldwide customers.”



“We call it the evolution of distribution,” Bisaillon said. “We’re adapting to the needs of our customers. We still do all the things that made us a successful independent distributor, such as offering asset recovery through excess purchasing programs and supply chain management services. But we’re also buying direct from manufacturers and continuing to sign authorized distribution agreements. We’re finding the right balance between independent and franchise distribution to meet the needs of our customers.”