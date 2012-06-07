RFMD outsources part of manufacturing

RF Micro Devices has entered into a definitive agreement to transfer its molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) wafer growth facility to IQE plc.

RFMD's MBE growth facility supplies MBE wafer starting material to RFMD's wafer manufacturing facilities, which RFMD will continue to own and operate in Greensboro, NC, and Newton Aycliffe, UK.



RFMD's GaAs semiconductor products incorporate transistor layers grown on either an MBE or metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) process. RFMD outsources all MOCVD-based starting material, and RFMD will outsource MBE-based starting material with the completion of the transfer.



In conjunction with the transfer, RFMD and IQE have entered into a supply agreement under which IQE will supply RFMD MBE- and MOCVD-based starting material. The transfer and supply agreement will lower RFMD's manufacturing costs, beginning in the September 2012 quarter.



Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, stated, "We believe this is a mutually beneficial transaction for both RFMD and IQE. Of note, we expect this transaction will provide RFMD with lower MBE and MOCVD pricing, higher return on invested capital (ROIC), and more predictable operating results."