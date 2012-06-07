Texas Instruments with senior leadership changes

Texas Instruments' Senior Vice President Brian Crutcher will head its Analog business, and Senior Vice President Greg Delagi will lead its Embedded Processing business. The changes are effective immediately.

Crutcher, 39, is a 17-year TI veteran who most recently led the company's Embedded Processing business comprised of microcontrollers and digital signal processors. Under his leadership, this business gained substantial market share and increased new product introductions. In assuming responsibility for the company's Analog business, Brian replaces Gregg Lowe, who has left TI to become CEO of another company.



Delagi, 49, is a 28-year TI veteran who most recently led the company's Wireless business and managed its transition to applications processors and connectivity products with strong growth prospects in a wide range of embedded applications. His new responsibility combines OMAP™ applications processors and connectivity products with the company's microcontrollers and digital signal processors into a single Embedded Processing business.



"Brian's passion for customers, his understanding of what it takes to grow, and his keen sense of urgency will serve us well as he leads a deep bench of Analog managers to take this business to the next level," said Rich Templeton, chairman and chief executive officer. "Greg's history in digital signal processing earlier in his career, and his more recent experience in Wireless, make him uniquely suited to lead all aspects of Embedded Processing."