Top10 in Automotive MEMS

Bosch leads the way, Denso, Sensata and Panasonic make gains, Freescale struggles and the end brings us a tie, writes IHS.

Top10 Automotive MEMS manufacturers (revenue)

Bosch Denso Panasonic Freescale Sensata Analog Devices Infineon VTi both GE Sensing / Delphi (moving up because of the tie) Fuji Electric

Overall 2011 revenue for automotive MEMS sensors amounted to $2.24 billion, up 14 percent from $1.96 billion in 2010. Growth occurred despite a disrupted supply chain in the aftermath of natural disasters last year in Japan and Thailand, with expansion in the next two years to be driven hard by government mandates in the United States and Europe for electronic stability control (ESC) and tire-pressure monitoring systems., writes IHS.