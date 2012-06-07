Components | June 07, 2012
Premier Farnell extends its ARM relationship
Premier Farnell is to extend its relationship with ARM through the launch of the latest series of ARM Cortex-M3 and Cortex–M4 processor-based STM32F2xx and STM32F4xx Development Kits across its distribution footprint in EMEA, China and the Americas.
The deal will see the kits shipped with Keil MDK-Lite Development Tools and the ULINK-ME Debug Adapter. This follows the announcement of a franchise agreement with ARM in the Americas earlier this year.
The Cortex-M3 processor-based STM32F2xx and the Cortex-M4 processor-based STM32F4xx devices featured on the boards have the flexibility to reduce power consumption in applications requiring both high processing power and low-power performance when running at low voltage or on rechargeable batteries.
“With the addition of these 2 new development kits we are extending the breadth and depth of our choice, offering and leadership in ARM processor-based design,” David Shen, Chief Technology Officer at Premier Farnell. “The STM32F2xx/F4xx family of Cortex-M series processor-based MCUs already offer industry leading performance, and we are matching that leadership with the provision of complementary design software, debug solutions, RTOS, technical support and access to the unique content from element14’s global community of 100,000 design engineers.”
“In the competitive environment customers need great tools, hardware, and technical services in the race to get to market,” said Mark Onions, director of channel marketing, ARM System Design Division. “By making the very latest Cortex-M series processor-based evaluation boards available through our Premier Farnell partnership we enable our joint customers easy access to best in class products and services.”
