Cavium teams with Qualcomm

Cavium announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to offer a mobile adapter solution based on the industry's emerging Wi-Fi Display standard (now known as Miracast) and optimized to provide enhanced peer-to-peer connections with Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform.

"The Snapdragon MSM8960 and WCN3660 combination continues to see rapid adoption by major smartphone and tablet OEMs throughout the industry, thanks to Qualcomm's superior processor, cellular and Wi-Fi performance offered in this platform. Support for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Miracast in this popular solution is proving to be another attractive feature to OEMs," said David Favreau, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Atheros.



"Through our Miracast enhancements with Cavium, we expect to shorten the time-to-market for customers wishing to implement mobile peer-to-peer applications, by offering a receive-end reference solution with optimized performance when connecting to the Snapdragon mobile platform."



"We are very excited about this collaboration with Qualcomm to address the emerging wireless display market", said Rajiv Khemani, Cavium's chief operating officer. "Cavium's PureVu Media SoC has already been selected by several major smartphone OEMs for their wireless display products due to superior features and low latency. This collaboration taps the expertise of both companies to further facilitate the adoption of the new Miracast standard within the mobile industry, and to enable OEMs to deliver differentiated products within an accelerated timeline."