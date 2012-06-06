Scott Bibaud new Senior VP at Altera

Scott Bibaud, an 18-year veteran of the communications industry, has joined Altera as senior vice president and general manager, communications and broadcast division.

In this leadership role, Bibaud has oversight of systems solution development and marketing for the communications and broadcast industries worldwide. He reports to John Daane, Altera's president, CEO and chairman of the board.



"Scott's extensive experience working with the world's largest cellular companies and developing strong customer partnerships is impressive," said Daane. "His deep background in ASSP and ASIC product development, as well as his operational, financial and cross-functional leadership skills make him well-suited for the management team at Altera."



Bibaud served most recently with Broadcom as executive vice president and general manager for the company's mobile platforms group. Prior to that, he led the teams responsible for the Bluetooth line of business, driving Broadcom's revenue growth and expanding into many new markets.



He has also held leadership positions at Conexant and in management consulting. He holds an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.



"Working with the Altera team is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the best in programmable technologies for customer success in communications," said Bibaud. "Communications is a dynamic area, rich with innovation and at the heart of today's mobile society. Altera has an outstanding track record of customer success and is well positioned to deliver new solutions that will enable next-generation systems."