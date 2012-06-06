Ansys and Apache receive TSMC 20 nm Phase I certification

Ansys and subsidiary Apache Design announced that their RedHawk and Totem products achieved TSMC Phase I 20 nm certification. TSMC certified the tools for 20 nm design rule manuals (DRMs) and SPICE models.

"Apache delivers innovative solutions that address power, noise and reliability challenges for the most advanced process nodes and emerging design technologies," said Andrew Yang, president of Apache, a subsidiary of ANSYS. "Our collaboration with TSMC enables us to provide optimized tools and methodologies for advanced-technology designers."



"With ANSYS and Apache 20 nm certification at TSMC, companies will be able to produce more robust designs and deliver next-generation products to the marketplace," said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, design infrastructure marketing division.