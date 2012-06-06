Marvell powers up Billion's powerline products

Marvell's ITU-T G.hn-compliant transceiver chipset will power up Billion's new PLC product series.

"Billion has developed a loyal following for its line of Powerline adapters and is pleased to collaborate with Marvell as we roll out this important next phase," said Greg Chen, Senior Vice President of Billion. "Most of all, we are impressed with an already exceptional track record from Marvell for a relatively new technology and want to extend this innovation to our partners. Marvell understands the stakes involved in delivering a reliable and dynamic connected home experience and leverages the extent of its connected lifestyle expertise to make this happen. We look forward to building up OEM/ODM business relationship with the customers who need leading-edge G.hn solutions."



"Marvell is excited to work with Billion on this distinctly new breed of Powerline adapters," said Dr. Gani Jusuf, vice president of product development for Marvell's Communications and Consumer Business Group. "With an already successful partnership in place from UPA or pre-G.hn deployments, it's only natural Marvell would up the ante with this next iteration of Powerline technology. The deployment is also validation for the strength of Marvell's larger body of solutions for the connected lifestyle."