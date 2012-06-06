Gregg Lowe new CEO of Freescale

Freescale Semiconductor named Gregg A. Lowe president and CEO of the company, effective immediately.

Mr. Lowe comes to Freescale from Texas Instruments where he served as senior vice president and manager of the Analog business.



As part of the transition, the board has appointed J. Daniel McCranie as non-executive chairman of the board of directors. McCranie currently serves on Freescale’s board of directors.



“On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Gregg to Freescale,” said McCranie. “Gregg is a proven leader and his extensive semiconductor experience makes him uniquely qualified to build upon Freescale's strong foundation, leading the company to our next stage of growth.”



“Freescale is a great company today, and I am honored to be able to lead a talented group of professionals at the company to even greater achievements moving forward,” said Lowe.



Rich Beyer, who previously served as Freescale’s chairman and CEO, will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition.



“The board would like to thank Rich Beyer for his significant contributions to Freescale’s success since joining the company in 2008,” said McCranie. “Rich’s considerable management and leadership skills drove the company through a successful transformation, creating a solid foundation to enable future profitable growth and we look forward to his continued involvement with the board.”