Components | June 05, 2012
Infineon with new appointments
Peter Schiefer (46) will assume leadership of Operations at Infineon Technologies AG as of September 1, 2012.
He will report to Dr. Reinhard Ploss, member of the Management Board, and be responsible for the company’s Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Purchasing activities. Peter Schiefer will simultaneously give up his position as Head of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division, which he has led since January 1, 2012.
As of September 1, 2012, the new Head of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division will be Andreas Urschitz (40). As a member of the PMM management he is currently responsible for worldwide Sales, Marketing and Distribution of the division. He will continue these activities.
As Infineon reported in its news release dated May 13, 2012, Dr. Ploss will take over as new CEO of Infineon Technologies AG as of October 1, 2012. He replaces Peter Bauer, who is resigning from this position on September 30, 2012 due to health reasons. As a member of the Management Board, Dr. Ploss is currently responsible for Operations, Development, Technology and Human Resources. The new Operations department will relieve the Management Board – which will be reduced to three members – of important operational issues and simultaneously do justice to the major significance of Operations at Infineon.
For many years, Peter Schiefer has been responsible for Operations and Business Management in various executive units at Infineon. He has worked closely with all international production sites as well as with global purchasing; most recently he was Head of Operations in the previous Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) Division. On January 1, 2012, IMM was divided into two divisions: PMM and the Industrial Power Control (IPC) Division. Since then, Schiefer has led the PMM Division. The electrical engineering graduate has worked at Siemens and Infineon in the semiconductor business since 1990.
After studying business at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and his teaching activities there, Andreas Urschitz began working in the semiconductor industry at Siemens and later Infineon in 1994. After holding senior management positions in production planning, marketing and strategy, he took over as Head of Marketing for power semiconductors. In 2005, he assumed worldwide responsibility for Power Management & Supply Discretes. Since January 1, 2012, he has been a member of the management of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division, where he is responsible for global Sales, Marketing and Distribution.
The PMM Division bundles the business with chips for energy-efficient power supply and high-frequency applications. These are mainly used in consumer goods such as television sets, game consoles, PCs, mobile devices and in computer servers.
As of September 1, 2012, the new Head of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division will be Andreas Urschitz (40). As a member of the PMM management he is currently responsible for worldwide Sales, Marketing and Distribution of the division. He will continue these activities.
As Infineon reported in its news release dated May 13, 2012, Dr. Ploss will take over as new CEO of Infineon Technologies AG as of October 1, 2012. He replaces Peter Bauer, who is resigning from this position on September 30, 2012 due to health reasons. As a member of the Management Board, Dr. Ploss is currently responsible for Operations, Development, Technology and Human Resources. The new Operations department will relieve the Management Board – which will be reduced to three members – of important operational issues and simultaneously do justice to the major significance of Operations at Infineon.
For many years, Peter Schiefer has been responsible for Operations and Business Management in various executive units at Infineon. He has worked closely with all international production sites as well as with global purchasing; most recently he was Head of Operations in the previous Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) Division. On January 1, 2012, IMM was divided into two divisions: PMM and the Industrial Power Control (IPC) Division. Since then, Schiefer has led the PMM Division. The electrical engineering graduate has worked at Siemens and Infineon in the semiconductor business since 1990.
After studying business at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and his teaching activities there, Andreas Urschitz began working in the semiconductor industry at Siemens and later Infineon in 1994. After holding senior management positions in production planning, marketing and strategy, he took over as Head of Marketing for power semiconductors. In 2005, he assumed worldwide responsibility for Power Management & Supply Discretes. Since January 1, 2012, he has been a member of the management of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division, where he is responsible for global Sales, Marketing and Distribution.
The PMM Division bundles the business with chips for energy-efficient power supply and high-frequency applications. These are mainly used in consumer goods such as television sets, game consoles, PCs, mobile devices and in computer servers.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments