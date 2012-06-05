Infineon with new appointments

Peter Schiefer (46) will assume leadership of Operations at Infineon Technologies AG as of September 1, 2012.

He will report to Dr. Reinhard Ploss, member of the Management Board, and be responsible for the company’s Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Purchasing activities. Peter Schiefer will simultaneously give up his position as Head of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division, which he has led since January 1, 2012.



As of September 1, 2012, the new Head of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division will be Andreas Urschitz (40). As a member of the PMM management he is currently responsible for worldwide Sales, Marketing and Distribution of the division. He will continue these activities.



As Infineon reported in its news release dated May 13, 2012, Dr. Ploss will take over as new CEO of Infineon Technologies AG as of October 1, 2012. He replaces Peter Bauer, who is resigning from this position on September 30, 2012 due to health reasons. As a member of the Management Board, Dr. Ploss is currently responsible for Operations, Development, Technology and Human Resources. The new Operations department will relieve the Management Board – which will be reduced to three members – of important operational issues and simultaneously do justice to the major significance of Operations at Infineon.



For many years, Peter Schiefer has been responsible for Operations and Business Management in various executive units at Infineon. He has worked closely with all international production sites as well as with global purchasing; most recently he was Head of Operations in the previous Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) Division. On January 1, 2012, IMM was divided into two divisions: PMM and the Industrial Power Control (IPC) Division. Since then, Schiefer has led the PMM Division. The electrical engineering graduate has worked at Siemens and Infineon in the semiconductor business since 1990.



After studying business at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and his teaching activities there, Andreas Urschitz began working in the semiconductor industry at Siemens and later Infineon in 1994. After holding senior management positions in production planning, marketing and strategy, he took over as Head of Marketing for power semiconductors. In 2005, he assumed worldwide responsibility for Power Management & Supply Discretes. Since January 1, 2012, he has been a member of the management of the Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division, where he is responsible for global Sales, Marketing and Distribution.



The PMM Division bundles the business with chips for energy-efficient power supply and high-frequency applications. These are mainly used in consumer goods such as television sets, game consoles, PCs, mobile devices and in computer servers.