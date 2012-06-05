Lantiq names Business Unit Head for CPE

Dirk Wieberneit has joined Lantiq as the new Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Business Unit.

Wieberneit has spent more than twenty years in the consumer and communication semiconductor space, serving in different R&D, CTO and General Management positions at Trident Microsystems, Micronas and Infineon Technologies.



“Dirk shares our vision of the connected home and has spent the last several years driving it on the client side of the business. His experience will enable us to expand the scope of our roadmap quickly, and to create additional value for our customers,” said Dan Artusi, Lantiq’s CEO. “I am excited to welcome Dirk to our leadership team and we look forward to leveraging his experience.”



“I am deeply impressed by the broad and leading-edge technology portfolio Lantiq was able to build over the last few years,” said Dirk Wieberneit. “The connected home is a highly innovative and fast-growing marketplace and Lantiq is perfectly positioned to take a leading role in this emerging environment. I am very excited to help bringing Lantiq's technologies to market and look forward to entering new applications based on this strong foundation.”