ADI introduce ADuCM360

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced the ADuCM360, a fully integrated, 4-kSPS, 24-bit data acquisition system-on-a-chip incorporating dual, high-performance, multi-channel sigma-delta A/D converters, a 32-bit ARM CortexTM M3 MCU, and flash/EE memory.

This device draws 1-mA of operating current and is designed for direct interfacing to external 4- to 20-mA loop-powered precision sensors in industrial process control. Low sleep current further enhances ADuCM360 use in battery powered applications.



The ADuCM360 microcontroller core is a low power 32-bit ARM RISC machine and incorporates a flexible 11-channel DMA (direct memory access) controller supporting wired (SPI, UART, I²C) communication peripherals. In addition there are 128k bytes of non-volatile flash/EE and 8k bytes of SRAM, all integrated on-chip.



The ADuCM360 analog sub-system consists of two A/D converters connected to a flexible input multiplexer (with up to 11 input channels) and each with its own programmable gain amplifier. Both converters can operate in fully differential or single-ended modes. The ADuCM360 is ideal for applications where the second A/D converter is needed for temperature compensation on the sensor or for dual-sensor applications. Available in August will be the ADuCM361, which contains all the features of the ADuCM360 but includes only one A/D converter.



“The ADuCM360 consumes just 1 mA in full operation, with both A/D converters and programmable gain amps active, making them ideal for use in 4- to 20-mA loop-powered systems,” said Leo McHugh, director Precision A/D Converters, Analog Devices. “The ADuCM360/361 delivers the industry’s highest accuracy analog conversion and more processing-per-mW of power than any other analog microcontroller solution for industrial smart sensor applications.”