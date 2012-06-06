Infineon markets 2G ePower devices

The new TLE983x System-on-Chip (SoC) product family integrates a powerful 8-bit microcontroller with a LIN transceiver and related peripherals on a single chip.

Produced on Infineon’s first-in-industry automotive qualified 130nm Smart Power technology, the new SoCs offer an unmatched level of integration. The small VQFN-48 packages have a 7mm x 7mm footprint, which is about 50 percent less compared to the predecessor devices. Compared to the previous generation TLE78xx multi-chip module devices, the single-chip TLE983x devices provide an increased CPU performance and Flash memory capacity, higher number of high voltage monitor inputs, smaller footprint and further cost reductions.



“With the new ePower generation Infineon introduces a system-on-chip semiconductor solution that integrates all functions required to sense, control and actuate a motor for space and cost critical automotive body applications,” said Andreas Doll, Vice President and General Manager, Body Power of the Automotive division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Automotive designers benefit from an increased design flexibility with reduced board space, reduced circuit complexity, low power consumption and lower bill of material.”