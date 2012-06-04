Total GPS/GNSS IC market to reach 1.8bn shipments by 2016

​GPS/GNSS is now moving beyond cellular and traditional navigation markets, representing a market worth over $3.3 billion in 2016.

GPS/GNSS has always been strongly tied to navigation in the in-car, PND, and cellular space. However, GPS/GNSS is now finding applications in cameras, gaming, and tablets. Furthermore, femtocells and small cells represent huge volume opportunities, with companies like u-blox, Fastrax, and iPosi all developing specific GPS/GNSS solutions to meet the unique requirements of this market.



Location technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, MEMs, and proprietary technologies from companies such as NextNav and Boeing will all see strong penetration. For example, the tablet market will be dominated by Wi-Fi location over the forecast period.



Senior analyst, telematics and navigation, Patrick Connolly says, “Ultimately, GPS/GNSS manufacturers will need to combine an increasing number of technologies, supporting ubiquitous indoor and outdoor location. In 2012, CSR, Broadcom, and Qualcomm have all made announcements around increasing convergence of location technologies in the handset. This will meet the outdoor requirements of today, as well as supporting the emerging precision indoor location market.”