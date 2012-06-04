Digi-Key signs Harting

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key has entered into a global agreement to distribute Harting Technology Group products.

“Digi-Key’s strength in the market is that we focus exclusively on electronic components and the needs of the engineering community and its purchasing agents,” said Dave Doherty, Digi-Key’s vice president of global supplier and product operations. “Harting’s well-known reputation as a driver and leader in the introduction of new interconnect technologies is an important and critical new offering that we are excited to bring to our global customers.”



“Our partnership with Digi-Key, one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world, will make it easier and faster for the engineering community to find and specify just the right Harting solutions for their applications,” explained Rolf Meyer, president and CEO of Harting Inc. of North America. “Digi-Key’s strong presence in the market will support the expansion of Harting globally.”