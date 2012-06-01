XMOS and UMAN partner

XMOS has partnered with UMAN, specialised in digital AV media transport and network connectivity, to deliver end-to-end Ethernet Audio Video Bridging (AVB) solutions.

XMOS provides a complete open-source AVB stack that runs on its devices, delivering the lowest cost yet highly flexible audio endpoints. With the recent introduction of 1722.1 discovery and control protocol standard, AVB endpoints can now be managed over the network. UMAN’s UNOS Vision controller software completes the picture by providing a license-free, command and control GUI for managing the AVB endpoints using 1722.1.



“The combination of our flexible, yet low-cost, audio endpoints with the ability to control and configure streams using UNOS Vision and 1722.1, deliver an end-to-end audio solution that will reliably transport multiple audio streams over an Ethernet backbone,” said Ed Clarke, Director of Technical Marketing at XMOS. “With our partnership with UMAN, the promise of no-excuses media networking across mixed-use local area networks has become a reality.”