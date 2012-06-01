Samsung acquires Nanoradio

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has acquired Nanoradio AB, a developer of ultra low power Wireless LAN chipsets for high-speed wireless access in mobile phones.



Headquartered in Kista, Sweden, Nanoradio - which was founded in March 2004 - has approximately 60 employees and extensive experience in the wireless industry. In particular, Nanoradio specializes in developing small form factor high performance Wi-Fi chipsets with low power consumption for cellular platforms.