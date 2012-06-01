TTI acquires Campbell Collins

TTI today announced the acquisition of privately held Campbell Collins.

Based in Stevenage, Hertfordshire UK, Campbell Collins is a specialty distributor focused on power related products from manufacturers of power supply and capacitor products. The company is a franchised, design-in distributor for a number of leading power supply manufacturers such as Gaia Converter and Ericsson Power Modules, as well as for the full line of KEMET companies including BHC, Arcotronics and Evox Rifa.



Effective immediately, Philip Goff will succeed Campbell Collins’ Founder and Managing Director, Ian Campbell as General Manager. Goff will report to Glyn Dennehy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TTI Europe. Campbell Collins will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TTI, Inc.