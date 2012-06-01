Marvell powers Dell 'Copper' ARM server

Marvell's ARMADA XP chipset is at the core of Dell's recently announced 'Copper' ARM server.

"We've worked with Marvell for well over a year on our ARM-based server, and chose their ARMADA XP CPU based on the advantages it delivers in performance and performance per Watt," said Steve Cumings, Executive Director, Dell Data Center Solutions. "The right-sized performance, memory and networking capabilities have a lot to offer Web 2.0, big data and other applications, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Marvell, as we help the ARM server ecosystem mature and grow."



"This collaboration between Dell and Marvell is an excellent example of innovation across the ARM ecosystem," said Ian Ferguson, director of server systems and ecosystems, ARM. "We see this as a further validation of ARM's vision that highly integrated system-on-chip devices will solve the energy and density challenges arising in businesses delivering cloud-based services."



The Marvell ARMADA XP series of multi-core processors employs a very low power architecture and incorporates up to four Marvell-designed ARM V7 MP-compliant 1.6GHz CPU cores. The ARMADA XP series supports SMP (Symmetrical Multi-processing)/AMP (Asymmetrical Multi-processing) modes with hardware cache coherency and a 64-bit DDR2/DDR3 memory interface at an 800MHz clock rate (1600MHz data rate).



These devices also incorporate up to 2MB of L2 cache, Quad x4 PCI-express interfaces, multiple USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet ports, SATA, security engine and advanced power management techniques.