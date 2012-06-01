STMicro tapes out 20nm test chip

STMicroelectronics has taped out 20-nanometer test chip using Cadence tools.

Cadence Design Systems has contributed to STMicroelectronics having taped out a 20-nanometer test chip, incorporating custom analog and digital methodologies to enable mixed-signal SoC design at this advanced process node.



Engineers from the two companies collaborated closely to develop technologies and deploy methodologies using the Cadence Encounter and Virtuoso platforms to enable design, implementation and signoff, in addition to development of foundational IP and a SKILL-based process design kit (PDK) for the 20-nanometer process.



This 20-nanometer tapeout marks an industry milestone for Cadence. As part of this collaboration, STMicroelectronics has deployed the full Cadence 20-nanometer flow, physical IP libraries and the related PDK.



"At 20 nanometers, custom analog IP creation and digital implementation are highly interdependent, and an optimal methodology must cover the custom analog and digital aspects of mixed-signal chip design, verification and implementation," said Dr. Chi-Ping Hsu, senior vice president, research and development, Silicon Realization Group at Cadence. "Working together over the past two years, Cadence and STMicroelectronics successfully deployed an efficient methodology and design automation to address the requirements for designing complex mixed-signal SoCs."



ST performed automated layout generation using Cadence Virtuoso Layout Suite into STMicroelectronics' custom IP design development, including foundation IP, PLL and video DAC. To help ensure accurate results, designers used a 20-nanometer PDK that enables advanced capability such as Modgens, constraints and space-based routing. The Encounter Digital Implementation (EDI) System provided 20-nanometer physical implementation capabilities for the tapeout, handling 20-nanometer process requirements during placement and optimization as well as routing.



"Our commitment to delivering mixed-signal SoC design capability at 20 nanometers required a collaboration partner that had deep knowledge in both analog and digital design methodology," said Philippe Magarshack, group vice president of Technology Research and Development at STMicroelectronics. "We selected Cadence at the start of our 20-nanometer development, and today's milestone demonstrates the success of that collaboration."