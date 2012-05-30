© Xilinx

Xilinx ships world's first heterogeneous 3D FPGA

Xilinx Inc. announced initial shipments of the Virtex-7 H580T FPGA, the world's first 3D heterogeneous all programmable product.

Virtex-7 HT devices use Xilinx's stacked silicon interconnect (SSI) technology to deliver the industry's highest bandwidth FPGAs, featuring up to sixteen 28 Gbps and seventy-two 13.1 Gbps transceivers, making them the only single-chip solutions for addressing key Nx100G and 400G line card applications and functions.



"We were impressed by the low transmit jitter of the Virtex-7 H580T device's 28 Gbps transceivers and also by how quickly we were able to bring up a functioning link when combined with Luxtera's 4x28 Gbps single chip silicon photonic transceiver," said Chris Bergey, Vice President of Marketing at silicon photonics leader Luxtera Inc. "Xilinx has clearly hit an industry milestone with this device because it allows makers of networking systems to easily overcome the challenges they face to enable more bandwidth."



"With eight 28 Gbps transceivers and ample logic capacity, the Virtex-7 H580T device is the only FPGA that can integrate additional line card functionality so that designers can implement a dual 100G OTN transponder on a single chip," said Mark Gustlin, System Architect for Wired Communications at Xilinx. "Competing ASSP-based solutions will comprise five devices, will remain unavailable for more than a year, will consume at least 40 percent additional power and will cost 50 percent more."



Virtex-7 HT devices with their 28 Gbps transceivers allow support for up to four IEEE 100GE gearboxes in a single device with the option of integrating advanced debug capabilities, OTN, MAC or Interlaken IP within the same FPGA, eliminating the need for separate gearbox and ASSP devices. The upcoming Virtex-7 H870T device is also 400GE ready and will be able to support future 400GE modules that require16x25 Gbps interfaces.