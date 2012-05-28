Dan Artusi appointed CEO of Lantiq

Lantiq has appointed Board of Directors member Dan Artusi as Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for working with the senior management team to build upon the company’s success in broadband access and to pursue exciting growth opportunities in the dynamic home networking arena. Dan has been closely involved with the business since the acquisition from Infineon and has been a director of the company since 2009.



“With Lantiq’s carve-out from Infineon Technologies now complete, the company has entered a new, exciting period of its development,” said Dan Artusi. “I’m thrilled to work with a great management team and a truly committed group of employees to capitalize on our unique breadth of technologies and deep customer relationships to grow the business.”



Dan Artusi has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor and communications industries. He has been CEO of publicly traded semiconductor companies Silicon Laboratories and Conexant Systems, where he led both companies through successful business transformations.



Prior to his CEO roles, he spent more than 20 years in various senior management positions at Motorola Semiconductor. He has also served as a director at several publicly traded semiconductor companies, most recently at Atheros Communications. Currently Dan serves on the Board of Directors at Conexant Systems, Scintera Networks and Energy Micro AS.