Spansion hints on Five-Year Roadmap

Spansion has started sampling its first family of single-level cell (SLC) Spansion NAND products using 4x nm floating-gate technology. Additionally, Spansion also unveiled its SLC NAND product roadmap through 2017.

Key Facts of the Spansion SLC NAND family:

3.0 Volt 1 Gb, 2 Gb and 4 Gb monolithic solutions are sampling now

1.8 Volt 1 Gb, 2 Gb and 4 Gb monolithic solutions will begin sampling at the end of 2012

8 Gb solutions will sample in the second half of 2012

4x nm floating-gate process technology

Industrial temperature range (-40C to +85C)

High reliability with 100,000 cycle endurance with recommended 1-bit ECC

SLC NAND performance with 25μs random access, 25 ns sequential access, and up to 200 μs programming

Industry-standard 48-pin TSOP package via Spansion's Universal Footprint

Industry-standard NAND signal interface and command set

"Apps are moving beyond the smartphone and into set-top boxes, digital TVs and even the car. This new functionality is increasing the complexity of embedded systems and expanding application storage needs," said Bob France, vice president of product marketing at Spansion. "The new Spansion SLC NAND Flash memory is perfectly suited for these market trends. It features the right balance of performance, reliability, density range and long-term support that embedded designers require."Spansion's five-year technology roadmap includes 1 Gb – 8 Gb SLC NAND solutions on 4x nm technology today, 3x nm technology by end of 2012 and 2x nm in 2014."Spansion is a strategic partner of Coship, with a strong track record of providing NOR Flash memory that meets our high standards for quality, reliability, performance and support," said Ruiliang Yang, vice president, PhD, Coship. "Its expertise in serving the needs of the embedded industry makes Spansion a welcome addition to the SLC NAND Flash market."