Velayudham heads TI's High Performance Analog unit

Senthil Velayudham has been elected a vice president of Texas Instruments. In his new role, Velayudham will lead finance and supply chain operations for TI High Performance Analog (HPA).

“I am very pleased that Senthil has been elected vice president of finance and operations for HPA,” said Steve Anderson, senior vice president and worldwide manager, HPA, Texas Instruments. “His strong business sense and leadership skills are valuable assets in helping address customer needs and driving business growth.”



Velayudham joined TI in 1998 as the decision support manager in TI’s IT services. Since then, he has served in finance and operations roles for various product lines within the company, including director and controller of Standard Linear and Logic and director and controller for TI India.



Velayudham earned a Bachelor of Science in production engineering from Annamalai University in India, a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration in finance at Southern Methodist University.