Baijun Zhao named Sales VP China for Freescale

Baijun Zhao has been named Freescale's new sales vice president and country manager for China.

Mr. Zhao transitions into this role from his former position as vice president of Freescale’s Networking & Multimedia Solutions Group for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to Freescale, Mr. Zhao was senior vice president and general manager of UTStarcom’s Multimedia Communication business unit. Mr. Zhao brings more than 20 years of sales and engineering experience in China and the United States.



"China is a key market for our industry and represents a tremendous opportunity for Freescale’s growth strategy," said Henri Richard, Freescale senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. "Baijun will be a key addition to our sales team as we continue to grow our presence in this strategic region."



Mr. Zhao received a doctorate in Engineering from Purdue University, a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Graduate School of Academia Sinica in Beijing and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Peking University in Beijing.