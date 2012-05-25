Semi equipment orders in April increased

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.60 billion in orders in April 2012 and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10, according to SEMI.

The three-month average of worldwide bookings in April 2012 was $1.60 billion. The bookings figure is 10.7 percent higher than the final March 2012 level of $1.45 billion, and is essentially flat compared to orders posted in April 2011.



The three-month average of worldwide billings in April 2012 was $1.45 billion. The billings figure is 13.0 percent more than the final March 2012 level of $1.29 billion, and is 11.0 percent less than the April 2011 billings level of $1.64 billion.



“Equipment orders in April increased to the value last reported one year ago,” said Dan Tracy, senior director of Industry Research & Statistics at SEMI. "Since the last book-to-bill report, indications of increased spending have come from both the foundry and packaging subcontractor segments.”