Components | May 24, 2012
Enpirion with 12 volt integrated power IC solutions
Enpirion announced the availability of the EN2300 family of fully integrated 12 Volt DC-DC converters, implemented in the company’s power MOSFET technology.
The addition of the EN2340QI 4 Amp, EN2360QI 6 Amp, EN2390QI 9 Amp, and EN23F0QI 15 Amp devices further broadens Enpirion’s extensive PowerSoC (power-system-on-chip) portfolio. These devices capitalize on Enpirion’s PowerSoC technology, which integrates the controller, power MOSFETs, high frequency input capacitors, compensation network and inductor. The EN2300 family offers small solution sizes with uncompromised performance, highest reliability, and a 45 percent reduction in time to market. Customers have already validated these benefits with more than 50 design wins ahead of the official market release.
Enpirion’s proprietary high-speed transistor structure implemented in 0.18u LDMOS process achieves the industry’s best Figure of Merit (FOM = Gate Charge x On-state Resistance in units of milli-ohm nano-coulombs) to operate at high frequency while reducing switching losses.
“Enpirion focuses on driving high speed, low-loss power MOSFET technology as the key enabler for delivering the highest efficiency solutions with leading power density,” says Dr. Ashraf Lotfi, Enpirion Chief Technology Officer. “Our technology FOM of 20 provides a 40% improvement over alternative LDMOS, 73% versus VDMOS, and 33% better than high performance GaN.”
The EN2300 devices offer compact solution footprints from 4 Amp at 190mm2 to 15 Amp at 308mm2 which represents up to a sixty percent area reduction versus competing alternatives at comparable performance. The devices support an input voltage range of 4.5 to 14V and an output voltage range of 0.6 to 5V.
“The broad market push towards reducing power, space, and cost while improving reliability is driving the accelerated migration from traditional DC-DC converters to integrated power-systems-in-a-package at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4% from 2011 to 2016,” said Jeff Shepard, President of Darnell Group, the leading source for worldwide strategic information covering the full spectrum of power electronics. “Enpirion’s new EN2300 family is a strong addition to the company’s already successful DC-DC PowerSoC portfolio and exemplifies the types of products we consider key in enabling this rapid growth.”
Price and Availability
Enpirion’s EN2300 devices are available now. They are available from Enpirion or through distribution with EN2340QI at $3.56, EN2360QI at $4.41, EN2390QI at $6.60, EN23F0QI at $9.00 at volumes of 1k units.
Enpirion’s proprietary high-speed transistor structure implemented in 0.18u LDMOS process achieves the industry’s best Figure of Merit (FOM = Gate Charge x On-state Resistance in units of milli-ohm nano-coulombs) to operate at high frequency while reducing switching losses.
“Enpirion focuses on driving high speed, low-loss power MOSFET technology as the key enabler for delivering the highest efficiency solutions with leading power density,” says Dr. Ashraf Lotfi, Enpirion Chief Technology Officer. “Our technology FOM of 20 provides a 40% improvement over alternative LDMOS, 73% versus VDMOS, and 33% better than high performance GaN.”
The EN2300 devices offer compact solution footprints from 4 Amp at 190mm2 to 15 Amp at 308mm2 which represents up to a sixty percent area reduction versus competing alternatives at comparable performance. The devices support an input voltage range of 4.5 to 14V and an output voltage range of 0.6 to 5V.
“The broad market push towards reducing power, space, and cost while improving reliability is driving the accelerated migration from traditional DC-DC converters to integrated power-systems-in-a-package at a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4% from 2011 to 2016,” said Jeff Shepard, President of Darnell Group, the leading source for worldwide strategic information covering the full spectrum of power electronics. “Enpirion’s new EN2300 family is a strong addition to the company’s already successful DC-DC PowerSoC portfolio and exemplifies the types of products we consider key in enabling this rapid growth.”
Price and Availability
Enpirion’s EN2300 devices are available now. They are available from Enpirion or through distribution with EN2340QI at $3.56, EN2360QI at $4.41, EN2390QI at $6.60, EN23F0QI at $9.00 at volumes of 1k units.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments