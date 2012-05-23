© Soundchip Components | May 23, 2012
STMicro and Soundchip team up
STMicroelectronics has - together with Soundchip SA, a Swiss-based innovator in audio-systems technology and originator of the High Definition Personal-Audio (HD-PA) Reference - introduced technologies and components for the smart audio accessory.
Worn like a pair of In-Ear Monitors (IEMs), the smart audio accessory features new means of controlling and personalizing the sound experience. Designed to be worn at all times, the smart audio accessory supports all use modes, including music, telephony and direct conversation, without requiring any reconfiguration of the apparatus in the ear. Furthermore, the smart audio accessory maintains a faithful reproduction of sound while providing a robust shield against unwanted background noise.
The smart audio accessory employs Soundchip’s patented sound-processing technologies to provide a natural and comfortable sound experience when speaking, even with the accessory in place and physically sealing the ear. By electro-acoustically “opening” this seal, the smart audio accessory is able to pass ambient sound directly to the wearer, providing an ability to listen and converse naturally with the accessory still in place.
Mark Donaldson, Soundchip CEO, said, “The smart audio accessory combines the very best of Soundchip’s unique audio-system technology for sound at the ear. We believe that the smart audio accessory represents a game changing solution that offers the users of smartphones, tablet computers and gaming devices a level of sound experience only dreamed of until now.”
“As a global leader in the design and high-volume manufacturing of integrated circuits and MEMS, ST’s collaboration with Soundchip aims to provide customers with the solutions they need to pioneer the audio products of the future,” said Andrea Onetti, Audio and Sound Business Unit Leader at STMicroelectronics. “The smart audio accessory represents an exciting step forward made possible by the uncompromised quality and performance of our MEMS microphones combined with our expertise and experience in audio silicon design.”
Soundchip and ST will be presenting examples of the smart audio accessory concept to customers throughout June.
