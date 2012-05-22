Mitsubishi Electric’s TFT LCD modules sold through own network

Mitsubishi Electric Europe Semiconductor replaces sales through Optrex with sales through its own distributor network

Mitsubishi Electric’s industrial displays (TFT LCD modules) no longer will be included in the Optrex product offer. The same display products are offered by Mitsubishi’s own distribution network instead. Acal BFi Nordic AB and Hectronic AB, in cooperation, are members of that network and offer continuity for Nordic customers through sales, delivery and support for Mitsubishi displays. The change is effective immediately and it is a consequence of the acquisition by Kyocera Corporation of Optrex Corporation.



Mitsubishi Electric has sold industrial displays through the Optrex sales organization and with Optrex article numbers since April, 2002. The cooperation between Acal BFi Nordic and Hectronic AB for distribution secures deliveries and professional technical support, now and in the future, for existing and new customers of displays from Mitsubishi Electric in the Nordic countries.



“Hectronic’s knowledge in development of embedded computer platforms and system integration in combination with Acal BFi’s organization and infrastructure in logistics will mean increased possibilities to meet the demands from Nordic customers of industrial displays from Mitsubishi Electric,” says Masaki Kakizaki, Deputy Manager, TFT Marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Europe.



Mitsubishi Electric established an office in Europe in 2008 and since then has built the company’s own network for sales and support for industrial displays in Europe. In the beginning of 2012 Mitsubishi Electric signed an agreement for distribution through Acal BFi Nordic AB and Hectronic AB in the Nordic countries. Mitsubishi Electric will discontinue deliveries to Optrex from September 30, 2012 and onwards.