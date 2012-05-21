Marvell powers K-Touch's smartphone for China Mobile

K-Touch's first TD-SCDMA smartphone, T660, is powered by Marvell's single-chip PXA920H.

Product Highlights

Marvell PXA920H 1GHz CPU communications platform

Marvell Avastar 88W8787 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM enabled; 802.11n compliant

Marvell PM8607 integrated audio and power management

Marvell's high-performance GSM/EDGE/TD-SCDMA protocol stack

Marvell RF808 RF transceiver

Android Gingerbread 2.3 operating system

CMMB+MBBMS2.0 Mobile TV

4GB eMMC ROM and 4GB LPDDR2 RAM

"I'm very excited to see a tier-1 OEM, such as K-Touch, join the growing family of global OEMs providing TD-SCDMA solutions in China. I believe this represents the transition of feature phones to smartphones for the mass market," said Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell. "The rapid growth of partners across the entire TD-SCDMA ecosystem provides a strong foundation for continued growth in the largest consumer market for years to come. We are proud of our work with K-Touch and are excited to continue our collaboration on next-generation smartphones for the China market.""Marvell was the natural choice for K-Touch when we decided to enter the TD smartphone market, as it has demonstrated unparalleled leadership in the industry," said Xiuli Rong, Chairwoman of K-Touch. "The breadth of Marvell technology portfolio provides all the necessary building blocks for us to transition from a leading feature phone OEM to providing low-cost smartphones for the mass market."