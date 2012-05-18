© AMD

'Trinity' goes head-to-head with 'Ivy Bridge'

AMD is marketing its second generation A-series accelerated processing units (APUs) - codenamed 'Trinity' and an update to its 'Llano' - to rival Intel’s Ivy Bridge processors.

Trinity includes up to four CPU cores and single GPU, to make it interesting for supporting laptops and ultra thin notebooks. So will the Trinity chips appear on HP’s Sleekbook (due out in June 2012). Other suggested design wins are with Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, Toshiba and Acer.



Trinity is using AMD Radeon HD 7000 Series graphics for an increase of graphics performance up to 56 percent over the previous generation, claims AMD. Trinity has also "up to 12 hours of battery life and double the performance-per-watt" compared to the previous generation.



AnandTech states - after assessing Trinity’s performance - that increasing performance without ballooning die size was a 'tough job' for AMD. The die size went up only by around 7percent, while achieving “double-digit increases” over Llano in CPU and GPU performance.



“If you liked Llano, you'll love Trinity,” said the report.