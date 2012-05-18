Brian Glinsman is TI's VP of Multicore Processors Division

Brian Glinsman has been elected a vice president of Texas Instruments.

In his role, Glinsman is responsible for TI’s high-performance multicore processor product lines for the fixed and mobile infrastructure market, including base stations, media gateways and core networking applications as well as new markets such as mission critical, industrial automation, embedded vision, high performance computing, medical imaging and audio and video infrastructure.



“Brian’s appointment as vice president of the multicore processors division is well deserved,” said Brian Crutcher, senior vice president and general manager, embedded processing and custom, Texas Instruments. “He brings a solid balance between driving strategic product direction and tactical execution to customer commitments and he is a true asset to the multicore processors division.”



Previously, Brian was the general manager of TI’s communications infrastructure and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) business. Prior to that, he was responsible for product management and marketing of the company’s infrastructure VoIP business, and also served as the director of field application engineering for Telogy Networks, which was acquired by TI in 1999.



Glinsman earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.