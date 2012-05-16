Crucial LRDIMMs for Intel Xeon processor E5 family available

Crucial, a global brand of memory and storage upgrades, announced the immediate availability of Crucial Load-Reduced DIMM (LRDIMM) server memory in support of the new Intel Xeon processor E5 family.

The rise of data center virtualization, cloud computing, and transactional databases has put additional strain on enterprise servers, causing them to struggle to meet user demands. Crucial LRDIMM server memory supports higher memory densities than standard DDR3 RDIMMs, allowing the addition of more DIMMs per channel, and providing flexible, scalable memory that allows applications to perform more effectively.



By reducing the electrical loads presented to the CPU, Crucial LRDIMMs deliver up to twice the installed memory capacity for Intel Xeon processor E5 family-based servers, and increase memory bandwidth by up to 35 percent over standard DDR3 RDIMM modules, helping improve overall data center performance and efficiency.



"With adoption of server virtualization, cloud computing, and database applications on the rise, servers and server applications are constantly evolving. As the number of processor cores increases within the data center, server memory must keep pace to enable them to handle heavier workloads," said Michael Moreland, worldwide product marketing manager, Crucial. "These cores are starving for high-performance memory that can handle increased processing loads both now and in the future, which is why Crucial is committed to supporting advancements in server technologies with compatible, high-quality server memory."



Crucial DDR3-1333MHz 1.35V LRDIMM server memory is Intel-validated, halogen-free and RoHS compliant. Available in densities up to 32GB and kits up to 96GB.