NXP powers NFC in the Samsung Galaxy S III

NXP's PN65 Mobile Transactions solution will power the Samsung Galaxy S III.

Powered by Google’s Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, the Samsung Galaxy S III supports secure NFC applications, such as wallets being launched by mobile network operators, card associations and other such as Google’s Wallet. Additionally NXP’s PN65 delivers seamless interoperability with various mobile use cases such as payment, transportation, access control and NFC tag reading largely based on NXP’s contactless reader IC technology.



“We are in the midst of a golden era of mobile and Samsung continues to set the bar with coveted products like the Galaxy S III,” said Henri Ardevol, vice president and general manager, secure transactions with NXP Semiconductors. “Samsung’s flagship phones require flagship-worthy NFC solutions and NXP is proud to support Samsung on its Galaxy S line. We eagerly look forward to the extraordinary mobile experiences the Galaxy S III will deliver including those enabled by NFC.”



NFC is a market proven, standardized technology co-invented by NXP and Sony in 2002. Currently OEMs have selected NXP’s NFC technology for more than 130 mobile devices.