Rutronik is Microchip's global partner

Microchip Technology Inc. and Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH enhanced their existing franchise agreement into the Greater China region (China, Taiwan and Hong Kong).

For two decades now both companies have co-operated closely and successfully with joint product, segment, and franchise strategies. Rutronik now takes the fifth position in the worldwide Microchip network. Microchip is one of Rutronik's most important manufacturers with a large share in the microcontroller sales of the distributor.



"By this wide portfolio of innovative products precisely addressing our most important markets, Microchip is one of our most significant partners. By our enhanced cooperation, our customers now benefit worldwide from the products with an excellent price/performance ratio, best design-in support, low system cost and short delivery and development periods", Gerd Fischer, Line Manager at Rutronik describes the situation.



In the centre of the partnership on a global level is currently the transfer business. Direct supply via the Rutronik logistics centre in Hong Kong will shorten the delivery periods and bring down the costs for European companies with locations worldwide. The teams in the Rutronik branch offices Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong ensure the technical and commercial support on site in Asia. "We are pleased to take part in Rutronik's global commitment. That way we will jointly support and supply our existing customers and win new customers and markets", Roswitha Kumpfmüller, Senior Regional Channel Manager at Microchip, says.