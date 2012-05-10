Samsung purchases CORE Flash portfolio license

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has purchased a license for its CORE Flash Portfolio Licensing Program. The agreement resolves the ITC Investigation and District Court lawsuit recently filed against the Korean electronics giant.

Samsung joins a rapidly growing list of CORE Flash Portfolio licensees, including Lexmark, ASUStek, Philips and Lenovo.



In order to protect the investments of the CORE Flash licensee community, the successful CORE Flash Licensing Program has been dramatically enhanced with aggressive enforcement activities -- including the filing of two separate waves of patent infringement complaints with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) and US District Court against nearly 40 companies in the past 9 months.



Most recently, on March 28, 2012, complaints were filed with the ITC and the District Court in the Eastern District of Texas, naming 21 companies including Acer, Brother, Canon, Dane-Elec Memory, Dell, Falcon Northwest Computer Systems, Fujitsu, Jasco, Hewlett-Packard, HiTi Digital, Kingston Technology, Lexar Media, Microdia, Newegg, Sabrent, Samsung, Seiko Epson, Shuttle, and Systemax. On April 27, 2012, the ITC voted to institute an investigation of certain computer and computer peripheral devices and components. The products at issue in this investigation are laptop and desktop computers and computer peripheral devices such as media card readers and printers.