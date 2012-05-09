Components | May 09, 2012
ADI extends Top position
ADI is No. 1 converter supplier; 48.5 percent market share is more than all identified competitors combined, reports Databeans in May 2012 Analog Report.
Analog Devices, Inc. leads the worldwide data converter market with a 48.5 percent share, according to industry analyst firm Databeans, Inc., a market research company focused on the semiconductor and electronics industry. In a newly issued market research report entitled “2012 Analog,” Databeans confirmed that Analog Devices continues to lead the data converter market worldwide with a majority share that is larger than the combined market share of all the companies identified by the research.
“With a 2011 market share exceeding over twice that of its nearest competitor, Analog Devices continues as the clear front-runner in the $2.7 billion data converter market,” said Susie Inouye, principal analyst for Databeans. “By continuously improving and adapting converter architectures and process technologies, ADI is able to meet customer performance benchmarks across a diverse and expanding customer base within industrial, healthcare, communications, consumer and automotive markets.”
The Databeans report predicted that 2012 data converter revenue will likely increase by more than 6 percent from the previous year. Longer term, Databeans estimates that the market for converters should continue to experience an average annual growth rate of 10 percent through 2017.
"An increasingly data-centric world is driving lock-step demand for continuous improvement in data conversion technology" said Carsten Suckrow, Vice President EMEA Sales, Analog Devices. "ADI’s 47 years of analog and mixed-signal design experience, combined with our aggressive level of investment, results in industry-leading data converter innovation and value. This consistency in providing products that meet stringent customer performance benchmarks across a diverse and expanding customer base, is the key to our continued growth in market share."
