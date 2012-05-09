DLP Technology keeps TI at top of MEMS market

Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) remained the world’s No. 1 MEMS manufacturer in 2011, retaining top honors after fending off runner-up HP in a bruising battle for the crown, according to information and analytics provider IHS.

© IHS

With MEMS revenue of $779.0 million, TI led a competitive field of big-name players in the overall MEMS space, whose sensors and actuators are used in a variety of industries including consumer and mobile, automotive, industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense. Together, the Top10 MEMS players had combined revenue in 2011 of $4.7 billion, up 12 percent from $4.2 billion in 2010.Joining TI in the Top5, in descending order, were Hewlett-Packard, Bosch, STMicroelectronics and Canon. The top three representing TI, HP and Bosch were separated by just a small margin, heightening the sense of fierce competitiveness surrounding the space last year. And though TI and HP remained the leaders, No. 3 Bosch and fourth-ranked STM had much larger revenue jumps that could propel them to the top and lead to the dethronement of the leading incumbents very soon.The rest of the Top10 last year included Panasonic, Denso, Knowles Electronics, Analog Devices and Epson. Freescale Semiconductor, a former member of the group, tumbled out of the Top 10 this year and fell to No. 11.