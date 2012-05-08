Anderskouv heads TI’s High Volume Analog and Logic business

Niels Anderskouv has been elected a senior vice president for Texas Instruments. In his new role, Anderskouv will lead worldwide strategy and operations of TI’s High Volume Analog and Logic business.

“Niels’ new role as senior vice president and general manager of the High Volume Analog and Logic business is well deserved,” said Gregg Lowe, senior vice president, Analog. “His experience implementing new strategies and building a strong customer-focused foundation, in addition to his leadership skills and drive for new business development, are invaluable as we continue growing TI’s analog business.”



As president and chief executive officer of Toccata Technology, a Danish start-up and a developer of digital-audio amplifier technology, Anderskouv joined TI when Toccata was acquired in 2000. He has held several positions within the company, both in Dallas and in Japan, including vice president of the Digital Audio and Video business unit in High Performance Analog. For the past six years, Anderskouv served as the vice president and general manager of DSP Systems at TI.



Anderskouv earned a Master of Science in electrical engineering at the Technical University of Denmark.