Axcelis secures order from chip maker

Axcelis Optima HDx high current implanter selected as process tool of record by major chipmanufacturer.

Axcelis Technologies' flagship Optima HDx high current implanter has been selected as process tool of record by another - unspecified - semiconductor manufacturers. The system will be used in high volume manufacturing of FLASH devices.



"This is a significant achievement for the company, as it is a testament to the system's ability to deliver the precision performance and productivity required for the customer's most critical device technologies," said CEO and Chairman Mary Puma. "The Optima HDx raises high current process performance to a whole new level, while simultaneously boosting overall system productivity. Earlier this year, our flagship high energy system, the Optima XEx was selected as process tool of record at the same site. We are excited about this new win and look forward to continuing to expand our high current and high energy installed base."