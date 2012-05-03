Advantech selects Innovasic’s RapID Platform

Advantech has selected the Innovasic RapID Platform solution with the fido1100 Communication Controller to provide Profinet Class B connectivity in their new ADAM-6100PN series of real-time Profinet I/O modules for factory automation.

“Innovasic’s fido1100-based RapID Platform for Industrial Ethernet enables customers to quickly and cost-effectively get new products to market,” said Jordon Woods, Innovasic CTO. “By utilizing the flexible architecture and programmability of the platform, customers can rapidly release a series of compatible industrial Ethernet products,” he concluded.



“Innovasic’s platform provided the means for us to quickly add Profinet connectivity to our new product line. The RapID Platform provided us with a low cost and highly reliable solution for our new I/O modules,” said Evan Lin, CTO, Advantech Industrial Automation Group.