IDT acquires Fox Electronics

Integrated Device Technology has acquired Fox Electronics in an all-cash transaction for approximately $30 million, of which $26 million was paid at closing.

“Fox’s crystal, crystal oscillator and innovative XpressO products combined with IDT’s award-winning CrystalFree solutions make us the industry’s most comprehensive one-stop shop for frequency control products,” said Ted Tewksbury, president and CEO at IDT. “In addition, Fox helps accelerate the adoption of CrystalFree by enabling customers to purchase pMEMS and CMOS solid-state oscillators alongside traditional quartz-based components through an established and trusted sales channel.”



“Everyone within Fox Electronics is enthusiastic about this exciting new direction with IDT,” said E.L. Fox, Jr., president at Fox Electronics. “With IDT’s frequency control products, including CrystalFree technology, and their number one position in silicon timing, Fox’s product portfolio and industry leadership in the frequency control market will be a great fit.”