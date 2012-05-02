© bellemedia / dreamstime.com

Microchip acquires SMSC

Microchip Technology Incorporated has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Microsystems Corporation (SMSC) for a total equity value of about $939 million.

Microchip Technology Incorporated has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Standard Microsystems Corporation (SMSC) for $37.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of about $939 million, and a total enterprise value of about $766 million, after excluding SMSC’s cash and investments on its balance sheet of approximately $173 million.



The acquisition has been approved by the Boards of Directors of each company and is expected to close in the third quarter of calendar 2012, subject to approval by SMSC stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



“We believe SMSC’s smart mixed-signal connectivity solutions aimed at embedded applications are an ideal complement to Microchip’s embedded control business,” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s President and CEO.