Renesas appoints new Members of the Board

Renesas Electronics has appointed two new Members of the Board.

As of June 26, 2012, Masayuki Ichige Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Tokuo Yamamoto, Assistant General Manager, Corporate Strategy and Business Development Division, NEC Corporation will join the Board.



They replace retiring Members of the Board, Noritomo Hashimoto and Takashi Niino.