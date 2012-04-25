Components | April 25, 2012
Dialog & Intrinsic ID cooperate
Intrinsic-ID enables secure boot software authentication on new VoIP processor of Dialog Semiconductor.
The Dialog Semiconductor SC14453S is the world's first commercially available Voice over IP (VoIP) processor circuit that integrates Intrinsic-ID's patented Hardware Intrinsic Security IP -- also referred to as Physical Unclonable Function (PUF).
In Hardware Intrinsic Security (HIS) technology a secret key is extracted like a silicon biometric or fingerprint from silicon hardware directly and only when required.
By using this HIS-based fingerprint a firm binding of software and hardware is possible, offering superior levels of anti-tampering and anti-cloning characteristics.
This approach can ensure that only authenticated software can run on the SC14453S platform. A message authentication tag for a bootloader or software image of a particular customer is securely stored with the HIS IP of Intrinsic-ID, without the need for embedded non-volatile memory.
"We selected Intrinsic-ID's HIS technology because of its proven reliability, ease of integration and cost-effective silicon area footprint," said Rene Kohlmann, senior director at Dialog Semiconductor. "The resulting SafeKey solution for secure boot is programmable while at the same time providing authentication and top-level security."
"Dialog Semiconductor takes a lead position in providing the highest level of security in the VoIP processor market," said Tony Picard, VP Business Development at Intrinsic-ID. "Our HIS-based security IP enables Dialog Semiconductor's customers to ensure the integrity of their differentiating software with the highest level of anti-virus protection, through protecting their software with the electronic fingerprint that is unique for every device, making chips unclonable."
