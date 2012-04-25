DigitalOptics licenses technology to Cammsys

DigitalOptics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., has licensed its Face Tracker facial tracking technology to Cammsys Co. Ltd., a camera module maker focused on the mobile phone market.

"Cammsys is the latest in a series of camera module makers to adopt our market leading image enhancement technology, through its license of our DigitalOptics Face Tracker technology," said Dr. Bob Roohparvar, president, DigitalOptics Corporation. "Our expertise in imaging and optics technology will help Cammsys to offer better images with a fast, flexible, high-performance solution in its top of the line camera modules."



"DigitalOptics' innovative face tracking technology will add to the capabilities of our megapixel camera modules for the mobile phone market," said Park Young Tae, president and chief executive officer, Cammsys Co. Ltd. "Our mobile device components will build on the latest advancements in image technology from DigitalOptics."