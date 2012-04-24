Smallest logic package with the largest pads

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced the new SOT1226 "Diamond" package -- the world's smallest general-purpose logic package, featuring a unique pad pitch design.

Features

5 lead package

0.8x0.8x0.35mm

0.5mm pitch

General-purpose Low Voltage CMOS (LVC) and Advanced Ultra-low Power (AUP) CMOS logic functions

Availability

Measuring at 0.8x0.8x0.35-mm, the new SOT1226 is a leadless plastic package 25-percent smaller than the SOT1115, previously the world's smallest logic package, also from NXP.Despite its smaller package size, the SOT1226 saves engineers time and costs by offering a 0.5-mm pad pitch that is 50-percent larger for easier soldering.Typical manufacturing processes for packages use a small 0.3-mm or 0.35-mm pad pitch, requiring Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and assembly houses to use a step-down mask in order to successfully mount the devices on the PCB.Due to the Diamond package's larger 0.5-mm pad pitch, a step-down mask is not needed during the soldering process, saving costs for the manufacturer. In addition, the larger pad pitch of the Diamond package offers greater contact area, resulting in easier component placement, as well as improved joint strength and robustness, while reducing the risk of short circuits. With larger pad pitches, PCB assemblers can thus avoid costly mistakes such as solder bridging, or the formation of accidental bridges between contacts, which can render electrical devices useless, a press release states."Mobile designers are constantly faced with the challenge of adding more functionality and features into portable devices while using less space, which in turn introduces new challenges," said Kristopher Keuser, director of marketing, Logic business line, NXP Semiconductors. "NXP's new Diamond package is a game-changing solution that allows our customers to design within smaller geometries without increasing manufacturing costs, and to standardize their entire product portfolio. It underscores our commitment to leadership, innovation and understanding of a market that is driven by the need for smaller, cheaper and more reliable solutions."Samples of logic devices in SOT1226 are already shipping to lead customers and will be available for volume shipping in June 2012.